ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach businesses destroyed by fire

By Matt Papaycik, Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PP02_0fiFmZy000

A pair of Vero Beach businesses were destroyed late Tuesday night when a raging fire broke out.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of 21st Street around 9:15 p.m. and found Vero Beach Laundry and Kidz Closet engulfed in flames.

Vero Beach Police Department
A fire burns in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

It took several hours for Indian River County Fire Rescue to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday watching for hot spots.

The Vero Beach Police Department said both businesses are a complete loss. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

Images from the scene Wednesday showed the businesses torn apart and charred, with the roof and many structural supports gone.

Vero Beach Police Department
Damage from a fire in the 800 block of 21st Street of Vero Beach on May 17, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

"We were watching 'Chicago Fire' and we heard sirens we thought were on television. And it turned out, they were in our neighborhood," said Barb Christopher.

Christopher witnessed the two-alarm fire. The building housed a laundry facility and a children's consignment store.

"Conditions were deteriorating on the roof so command ordered them off the roof and out of the building," said Asst. Chief Sean Gibbons of Indian River County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters had to contend, not just with the fire, but the surrounding neighborhood.

"Made sure people were evacuated because I had a vehicle on fire in the alleyway as well," Gibbons said.

"Just devastated," said Jennifer Rinella. who's good friends with the owner of Kidz Closet, Susan Jursik.

Rinella said for 15 years, the consignment shop has been here, providing a service, and more importantly, funding for Kidz Closet Charities.

After 75 days, anything that wasn’t sold here was redistributed throughout the community.

"In each and every school, there is a closet that has clothing, educational materials," Rinella said. "And as kids need it, that’s where they find it."

"This original structure has been in the community at least 50 years. A lot of different businesses, a lot of history there," Gibbons said.

As the State Fire Marshal’s Office began its work, residents like Christopher are sad to see the loss of some longtime businesses.

"I’ve been here 25 years and I used to do my laundry in there when it was a regular laundromat," Christopher said.

If you want to help Kidz Closet Charities, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
veronews.com

Woman remains in critical condition following food truck explosion

VERO BEACH — Michelle Dietterick remained in critical condition Friday after her food truck exploded last weekend at the Vero Beach Seafood Festival, according to her husband Scott Dietterick. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews said the flash fire that ripped apart the food truck was the result of a propane explosion.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of stealing two cars, one recovered near IHOP

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Vero Beach is accused of stealing two cars in South Florida, the second theft taking place after the first car became stuck. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Shawna Leh Afouis of Vero Beach on Monday. investigators said she...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Red Cross Helps 4 People Affected by a Home Fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. MAY 19, 2022 — Yesterday afternoon, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to a home fire on 2nd Place, in Vero Beach, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four (4) people impacted by the blaze, including two (2) children and two (2) pets.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Accidents
Vero Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

2-year-old toddler drowns in Palm Bay apartment pool

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a toddler drowning. It was not the first time the two-year-old girl was being looked after by her babysitter, who lived at the Woodlake Village apartment complex in Palm Bay, police tell us. On Wednesday...
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Hot Spots#Raging Fire#Accident#Vero Beach Laundry#Kidz Closet
cw34.com

Store thief hits manager with vehicle when tying to take off

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who stole from an Ace Hardware store hit the store manager with his vehicle when trying to leave the scene. This happened on Wednesday at the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man helped...
GREENACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sebastiandaily.com

3 Men Arrested in Counterfeit Money Ring in Sebastian, Florida

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office reports three men have been arrested for a multi-state counterfeit money ring. Initially, the Sebastian Police Department received calls from Publix stores in Sebastian about a couple of men attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills at their stores. The Indian River County Sheriff’s...
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

IRCSheriff: 1 dead after shooting in south Vero

Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff has reported that 1 person is dead after a shooting in south Vero. There is no immediate threat to the community following a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 5th Place SW. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Melbourne police find 20 dogs chained up, poorly cared for

Melbourne police said they discovered 20 dogs chained up while executing a search warrant. Officers were executing the search at 1806 Southland Avenue on Thursday. The investigation was sparked by community complaints of drug activity. Detectives found a loaded handgun, 28.7 grams of cocaine and 8.1 grams of marijuana. Then,...
MELBOURNE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy