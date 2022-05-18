ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

N.C. man who abused Lancaster children convicted

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, a jury in Lancaster County Court found North Carolina resident Angel Merced guilty of charges related to the abuse of four victims from Lancaster. The victims were between 6 and 12 years old.

The abuse took place between 2007 and 2009, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. A Lancaster City Bureau of Police detective began an investigation into the case in 2018 after one of the victims wrote something about being sexually abused in a school notebook, and an adult read it and reported it.

The detective spoke with each of the four victims multiple times before filing charges, which were approved in 2020, the district attorney’s office says.

Last Wednesday, the jury convicted Merced of three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, seven counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of indecent assault, and four counts of corruption of minors.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by abuse, YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline that can be reached at 717-392-7273 and can help connect individuals with counseling and therapy services.

