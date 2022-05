A father charged with his infant son’s brain injury was arrested after he was caught driving on a license suspended due to his failure to pay child support. Drew Wyatt Oldenburg, 28, who is homeless, was driving a white Chevrolet Aveo at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s license has been suspended. The deputy’s computer check showed that Oldenburg has had multiple suspensions for failure to pay child support. The most recent suspension was effective as of Jan. 31. Oldenburg was given notice on Jan. 11 that another suspension was in the offing.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO