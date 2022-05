Charles Brian Overton, age 45 of Deer Lodge went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Brian was born in Scott County, TN on July 16, 1976. He was the son of Charles & Sharon Overton. He was a member of the Deer Lodge First Baptist Church. He was employed by Norfolk Southern Railway until his health declined. Afterwards, he worked on the family farm until his death. He loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding, Gardening, and basically anything outdoors. The biggest blessing in his life was his children and grandchildren, he loved them so much. He was the best papaw, who took time to teach them so many things even though they were so young. He had a caring heart and was always trying to help anyone he thought was in need. The love he had for his family and friends was unconditional. He will forever be missed and loved.

