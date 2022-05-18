ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis Hwy gunshot victim in critical condition, authorities offer reward

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

#UPDATE | May 18, 2022 (WJBF) – A reward is being offered to help find the person(s) who shot a woman in a moving car on Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday.

Investigators tell NewsChannel 6 the victim was traveling on Jefferson Davis Hwy towards Augusta.

They determined that the shooting occurred while the victim and the suspect(s) were possibly driving in the same direction. Authorities do not believe this was a rando shooting.

They’re are asking for the community’s help for any information on this investigation especially from any witnesses who were traveling on Jefferson Davis Hwy during this incident. Either traveling towards Augusta, GA and towards Aiken, SC.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has any information that would lead to the identity and whereabouts of any suspects, should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a chase reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a shooting incident on Jefferson David Highway.

According to authorities it happened on the 1800 block near Satcher Ford.

On Tuesday at 9:42 a.m. authorities received a call from the victim, a woman, about being shot.

Once on the scene, police found her inside a white Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Where she is listed in critical.

Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle.

No word on a suspect.

