Ashtabula, OH

Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s deputy, horse and buggy

By Peggy Gallek
 3 days ago

ASHTABULA, OH (WJW) – Video released to the Nexstar’s WJW shows a rather unusual traffic stop and police chase. This one involved a horse and buggy.

“Whoa, whoa,” Ashtabula Sheriff Deputy Mike Talbert can be heard saying on his body camera video as he tries to stop a horse and buggy around 2:43 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Orwell.

The deputy tells other officers that the driver of the buggy appears to be asleep.

“There is a Bud Light can sitting in there and he’s passed cleaned out,” Talbert says. “We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy.”

Deputies and Orwell police were called to the area by people who called 911, saying the buggy was “all over the road.”

“He just turned eastbound on Bogue and I yelled at the guy when he rode by,” Talbert told dispatchers. “There is a Bud Light can sitting in the damn buggy and I hit the side of the buggy and hollered at the guy.  He’s passed clean out. He’s slumped over. “

The deputy then pursued the horse and tried to get it to stop. After several minutes, Talbert was able to get his cruiser in front of the horse.

“I have it stopped,” Talbert said. “Nope, disregard, he just rammed it into my car.”

The driver finally woke up and was able to control the horse. The driver was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is due in court Thursday.

The driver of the buggy suffered a minor injury. The deputy was not injured and the horse is OK.

Ashtabula Sheriff William Niemi says while these type of traffic stops are unusual, is he very proud of his deputy’s actions. He says he is glad the deputy was able to get the horse to stop without anyone seriously injured.

