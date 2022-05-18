ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WATCH! A BEAR WANDERS ONTO A UTAH MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMPUS

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeems like this bear just wanted to play? The Morgan School District in Utah says a black bear was spotted wandering around...

newsradio1290wtks.iheart.com

ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Skydiver in critical condition after accident in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skydiver is in critical condition after an accident Saturday in South Jordan. Police were called at about 1 p.m., and responded to a park near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak area, Jon Stone, South City Jordan Fire battalion chief Jon Stone told Gephardt Daily.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

DPS warns about spontaneous combustion season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With the spring cleaning season at hand, the Utah Department of Public Safety is warning about the dangers of spontaneous combustion. “Did you know spontaneous combustion is estimated to cause over 14,000 fires a year?” the department asks in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Provo

Utah’s fourth-largest city is often overlooked by travellers, who might choose to visit Zion, Park City or Moab instead. Surrounded by mountains, Provo is 45 miles (72 km) from Salt Lake City and is right on Utah Lake. You’d be surprised that there are several things to do in...
PROVO, UT
#Black Bear
ABC4

480 police shifts added for seat belt enforcement

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer months approach, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are making an increased effort to encourage Utahns to buckle up. According to a press release from DPS, seat belt use has decreased 2% from 90% in 2021. The […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Sheriff: Drowning victim found in Ogden River Hot Springs

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to drowning in Ogden Canyon on Friday. Weber County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews were at the scene near the Ogden River Hot Springs near the mouth of the canyon, where officials say a woman died earlier in the morning.
OGDEN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Sleek Contemporary One Level Living in Murray, Utah!

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.
MURRAY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Semi crashes in Idaho-Utah border town extending string of truck wrecks at infamous T-intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi crashed in this town near the Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon toward Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a $3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft”...
GARDEN CITY, UT
ABC4

Woman’s body found in Ogden Hot Springs

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a woman found dead after an apparent drowning at the Ogden River Hot Springs on Friday morning. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time. Authorities received calls of the drowning around 4:46 […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Animal shelter says dog thrown from car is recovering

SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake Animal Services said the dog thrown from a car Sunday is “doing great”. Malin the dog is two months old, and her name means “warrior” or “strong, little warrior.” She sustained two broken back legs and two rib fractures after being thrown from a car.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple departments fight 2-alarm structure fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Springville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire with flames showing at 11:12 a.m. Friday. Within minutes, crews arrived at the single-family home in the area of 268 W. 850 North and initiated a fire attack, the department said in a news release.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

2nd video goes viral of Utah County teacher talking about LGBTQ issues

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the second time in less than two weeks, an anonymous Twitter page has posted video of a Utah County teacher speaking about LGBTQ issues. The Twitter handle @libsoftiktok first posted video of a charter school teacher in Lehi talking about how former students came to her to discuss identifying as queer.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

