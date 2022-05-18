ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 4 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

 2 days ago

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Lucky's 13 Pub

This is a small chain of extremely beautifully built and spacious pubs where you can also get some food to eat, like heavy comfort food and unconventional burgers. As with any great pub, the fried chicken is finger licking good!

3. The Shack on Broadway

This is a small but famous local diner where you can enjoy homestyle food. Almost every food item here is homestyle, from fried chicken steak to pancakes. So, you better stay away from this place if you don’t like this kind of food.

2. NoBull Smokehouse

This is one of the biggest and hip restaurants in the city that serve family-style BBQ and sides with sandwiches. The space of the restaurant is quite stylish and groovy. Avoid going to this restaurant on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as on Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is too rushy. You have to wait for a long time for your turn, which is always hectic. And this spot is closed on Sundays.

1. Brew Bird

This is a small and super casual place for those who love fried chicken but want to enjoy it with beer. This is a quite funky place with jazzy seating where you can choose your beer and meal. The love of locals of Fargo towards authentic brews has made this restaurant number one in the city.

