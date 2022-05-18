Ledford Middle evacuated due to fake bomb threat, Davidson County Schools says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad middle school was evacuated due to a threat.
Officials with Davidson County Schools said that Ledford Middle School evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat.
All students and staff have been accounted for and the school worked with the sheriff's office to secure the school.
The threat was determined to not be an issue.
A message was sent to parents just after 10 a.m. to keep them informed.
The threat was determined to not be an issue.

A message was sent to parents just after 10 a.m. to keep them informed.

This is a developing story and will be updated. There are no details on the nature of the threat.
