Eagles sign cornerback James Bradberry to 1-year contract

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Eagles have signed former Giants cornerback James Bradberry to a reported one-year, $10 million contract, filling a major need on the team.

The 28-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and has 10 interceptions over the past three seasons, including four last year in New York.

The Giants released Bradberry earlier this month, but he is staying in the NFC East and pairing up with fellow Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

