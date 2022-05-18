Ozzie Guillen shares high praise for Tim Anderson, stands by belief he should've played in both ends of doubleheader

(670 The Score) After a spat Tuesday night, NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen on Wednesday stood by his criticism of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for resting in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals while also sharing high praise for Anderson.

After Guillen expressed his belief on the NBC Sports Chicago postgame show Tuesday that Anderson needs to play more often and that MLB teams have a tendency to babysit players too much these days, Anderson tweeted, “Ozzie need to stfu sometimes … talk too much!” Guillen then responded on the Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday morning.

“You know me – I’m sorry he feels that way about what I say,” Guillen said. “To me, it’s hard to do my job (as an analyst) being mute. I just made an observation as a baseball analyst. I don’t think I disrespected anyone. I also said I wish I was like him (Anderson) as a player. This kid is a tremendous ballplayer. I love the way he always plays. He plays hard … To me, he’s one of the best players ever to wear that uniform without question.

“The only thing I can say is if you don’t like what I say, I’m sorry, but I’m not going to change my thought. I always wish him the best. He’s a very exciting baseball player … This kid is a big key for them to win. The expectations of this ballclub is very high. And I think without him, they’re not going to win it. There’s no doubt about it.”

Guillen noted the exchange of words with Anderson is something that will happen throughout the course of a long regular season in which Guillen and Anderson combine to have hundreds of media appearances and interview sessions. Guillen was on a pair of pregame shows and a pair of postgame shows for the doubleheader Tuesday, so he wasn’t even initially sure what Anderson was referring to.

Guillen added of Anderson, “I love the guy.”

“I never lie to the fans,” said Guillen, who played for the White Sox from 1985-'97 and managed them from 2004-'11. “To be honest with you, never did (as a player or manager), never will. Even when I got myself in trouble a lot as a manager.

“He not going to change me, because I don’t lie. I got to say what I think people need to hear about it.”

Anderson went 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 3-0 win in the opener Tuesday, then rested in the nightcap that Chicago lost 2-1. He has played in 31 of the White Sox’s 36 games this season. Anderson is batting .328 with an .847 OPS.

The White Sox are 18-18, 2.5 games back of the AL Central-leading Twins.

