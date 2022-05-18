ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kendric Davis "We got big things coming." FULL INTERVIEW on 92.9 w/JJ

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s19s9_0fiFfcH000

Kendric Davis, the star SMU senior guard and American Athletic Conference player of the year in 2022, joined the Jason & John Show on 92.9 FM ESPN on Wednesday (5/18/22). You can listen to that full interview here:

Davis spoke to 92.9's Jason & John for over 12-minutes and touched on the NCAA issues at Memphis (he's praying for the best, but acknowledged the tournament is important), the future roster (he says big things are coming), and his future (he declined an invite to the G-League combine and is focused on arriving in Memphis next month).

Keep it on 92.9 FM ESPN for more on the Memphis Tigers and the 2022-23 season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Smu#Nba#The Jason John Show#Jason John#G League#92 9 Fm Espn#The Memphis Tigers
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

Mike Leach reacts to Nick Saban comments

Now that Nick Saban has apologized for the comments he made about Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, other coaches are starting to add their two cents to the situation, including Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. According to the Baltimore Sun’s Andy Kostka, Leach texted his thoughts on Thursday’s feud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics get unexpected good news ahead of Game 2 against Heat

The Boston Celtics have received some good news ahead of their Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Miami Heat. Al Horford, who missed Game 1 after being placed in COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play on Thursday night. There was talk that the veteran big man could potentially miss Game 2 and Game 3, but the Celtics have announced he will play.
BOSTON, MA
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

344
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy