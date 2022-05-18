Kendric Davis "We got big things coming." FULL INTERVIEW on 92.9 w/JJ

Kendric Davis, the star SMU senior guard and American Athletic Conference player of the year in 2022, joined the Jason & John Show on 92.9 FM ESPN on Wednesday (5/18/22). You can listen to that full interview here:

Davis spoke to 92.9's Jason & John for over 12-minutes and touched on the NCAA issues at Memphis (he's praying for the best, but acknowledged the tournament is important), the future roster (he says big things are coming), and his future (he declined an invite to the G-League combine and is focused on arriving in Memphis next month).

