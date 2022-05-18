Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 56 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. While it’s the eighth straight week of increased cases, the CDC reports there are eight Illinois Counties now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties rated at the Medium Community Level, including Coles, Cumberland, and Wabash in our downstate area. With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public is encouraged to get vaccinated and/or boosted, to wear face coverings while in a crowd, and to avoid large gatherings of people in a small amount of space. For more details and information, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website, or go to www.cdc.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO