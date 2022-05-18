ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

By Janye Killelea
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
UPI News

Officials working to capture escaped bison in Illinois

May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/21/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 56 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. While it’s the eighth straight week of increased cases, the CDC reports there are eight Illinois Counties now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties rated at the Medium Community Level, including Coles, Cumberland, and Wabash in our downstate area. With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public is encouraged to get vaccinated and/or boosted, to wear face coverings while in a crowd, and to avoid large gatherings of people in a small amount of space. For more details and information, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website, or go to www.cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Southeast Illinois

A tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) swept through two southeastern Illinois communities on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Weather service staffers who surveyed storm damage Friday determined that an EF-2 tornado...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

8 Illinois counties with high COVID-19 community level

Eight counties in Illinois are now listed as having high COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 39 counties in Illinois have medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. Last week there were just 23. The week before that there were...
ILLINOIS STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
NBC Chicago

Reported Illinois Tornado Knocks Down Trees, Damages Homes

A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes, said police Chief Mike McWilliams.
ILLINOIS STATE

