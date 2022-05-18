ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Mesquite Heat Fire: Officials say homes burned in south Taylor County

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E33PT_0fiFdqSM00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire officials confirm homes and other structures in south Taylor County have been burned in the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service Officials told KTAB and KRBC it’s unknown exactly how many have been damaged.

Right now, evacuation orders are still in effect for residents affected by the fire, which was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning but officials expect the fire to pick back up again as conditions get hot later in the day.

The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned 1500 acres near the Coronado’s Camp Hidden Valley area off Hwy 277.

2,000-acre wildfire burns in Schleicher County

A social media post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says, “there are no immediate plans to lift the evacuation order and the Sheriff’s Office is not letting people back into evacuated areas due to the high probability of homes being in danger.”

Roads are still blocked off toward Hidden Valley Drive and Bronne Roads.

View Baptist Church is serving as a shelter and resource hub for anyone who has been affected.

Church officials say, “firemen and County officials stop by with updates. Water, food and Red Cross volunteers are here to help.”

Anyone who wishes to help the victims or the volunteer firefighters working to keep Taylor County safe can donate to the Big Country Fire Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of Abilene.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates on the Mesquite Heat Fire throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

A structure fire was reported out in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to our media partners at KBest Media, a structure fire was reported at approximately 6 pm near 8th street and San Antonio in the city of Big Spring. The house was unoccupied at the time that the fire occurred, but the fire did...
BIG SPRING, TX
inforney.com

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Hill Country and Western Plains

(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties. There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service: Wildfires Continue to Threaten Lives & Property

AUSTIN – The Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene continues to burn while crews fight to contain it Friday after almost 10,000 acres burned off U.S. 277 near the community of View.  Officials report some 27 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire.   Here's the latest from the Texas A&M Forest Service on wildfires across the state:  Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 10 new wildfires that burned 621.5 acres across the state yesterday. Crews continued suppression operations on several carryover wildfires, and are currently working on 9 wildfire across the state…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mesquite Heat Fire#Ktab#Krbc#The Mesquite Heat Fire#The Sheriff S Office#View Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
ktxs.com

Residents forced to evacuate due to Mesquite Heat Fire

UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 14 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 14 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 10 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 4 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: May 20, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 20, 2022. As of last Thursday’s report, there is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy