ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Red wolves were once considered ‘extinct.’ Surprise litter recently born in US

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUEPG_0fiFcpgG00

An unlikely, but genetically valuable wolf named Jasper fathered a litter of puppies with 4-year-old female Ember in April at the Land Between the Lakes, in southwest Kentucky.

Jasper was widely considered too old to breed at 13, according to a press release from Woodlands Nature Station, the site where the puppies were born. Ember is a more typical age.

The birth of the pups from a critically endangered species was already exciting, and Jasper’s genes are considered the 7th most valuable of all living male red wolves.

“Jasper’s genes are not well represented in the current population of red wolves, so having his genes through this new generation will benefit the genetic heritage for the red wolf,” wrote John Pollpeter, lead naturalist and animal care coordinator for Woodlands Nature Station, in an email to the Herald-Leader.

“Also, Jasper’s family tree runs pretty close to the original founders, so it is a strong genetic line. He does have kids and grandkids out there still,” Pollpeter continued.

Five puppies were born April 26, but only four survived. Two females and two males made it, and the press release said they are healthy, gaining weight and growing quickly.

The siblings were named the “Fantastic Four” by staff, and they will remain in their den for at least six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2lmQ_0fiFcpgG00
This red wolf was born in Kentucky in April at Woodlands Nature Station. Submitted.

Unfortunately, the Fantastic Four face tough prospects growing up.

“This is still a very vulnerable time for the pups, and we need to be prepared they may not survive, as only one out of every four litters make it,” Pollpeter said in the press release.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to protect the litter and increase the survivability of this majestic and critically endangered species. We are prepared to keep them for 18 months until they are eligible to be transferred to another zoo or nature center to start their own families,” Pollpeter said.

They won’t be on view for the public at this time, but the Woodlands Nature Station will offer regular red wolf viewings in June.

You are not guaranteed to see the pups, but you can check on them in the nature preserve’s “Weekly Pupdates” on its Facebook page .

What happened to U.S. red wolf populations?

Red wolves were once deemed extinct in the wild, but were successfully reintroduced to the U.S. in 1987. The Woodlands Nature Station is home to the only captive breeding pair in Kentucky, the press release said, and there is only one place where the canines still live in the wild in the country.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been restoring red wolf populations in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in northeastern North Carolina for more than 20 years. According to the Wolf Conservation Center, the refuge is home to 10 red wolves as of fall 2021.

There were eight known wild red wolves in North Carolina as of October 2021, according to the Wolf Conservation Center.

Why are red wolves so endangered?

One of the primary reasons repopulation is so difficult is there’s such a small number of surviving red wolves to breed, Pollpeter said.

“Red wolves got down to about 14 individuals by the time they started an intensive breeding program in the 1970’s. They have experienced a tight genetic bottleneck. They are working with the genes of basically 12 animals. This makes them more susceptible to disease, environmental changes, genetic disorders,” Pollpeter wrote the Herald-Leader.

“The red wolf population is carefully controlled and mates genetically selected to avoid these issues, but it will take time to work through this bottleneck, many generations. The Red Wolf Species Survival program works with all its 45 captive breeding facilities and the US Fish & Wildlife Service to maximize the success of the red wolves.”

Intensive predator control programs and habitat loss in the 1960s contributed to the declaration of red wolves’ extinction, and although they were successfully reintroduced, there are plenty of challenges facing conservation efforts.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit advocacy group, interactions with coyotes pose a risk to continuing red wolf populations because the animals breed, and red wolves lose distinguishing factors.

Climate change causes habitat loss, as well as increases interactions between red wolves and humans, which can be deadly to the canines. The NWF says red wolves are shy and unlikely to approach people, but red wolf killings still happen.

In 2013, at least six red wolves were shot in just about a month despite federal protections .

In general, the law does not punish those who kill a red wolf because it was attacking their livestock or in accidents and a few other situations. But deaths must be reported, and the wolves should never be killed unnecessarily.

A red wolf was found shot April 15 in Tyrrell County, N.C. The wolf collapsed in mud after being shot in the spine, and mud was found in its lungs. The USFW is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

How can you help red wolves?

There are a variety of nonprofit wolf conservation programs accepting donations. One is the National Wildlife Federation .

You can also donate to organizations aiming to fight climate change and general conservation groups.

If you find yourself in the rare situation where you encounter any endangered species in the wild, these tips from a Florida water management district might help.

  1. Allow the animal to move on without pursuing it or stressing it out.

  2. If you can do so without following it, take a photo and share it with a wildlife biologist or conservationist. It can be helpful to let the experts know where endangered animals are appearing.

  3. If you find a deceased wild animal, take a photo, leave the remains and contact authorities as soon as you can. In St. Clair County, you could reach out to local wildlife biologist Ben Funk at 618-931-0208.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Most Dangerous Animals in the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River is the longest river in North America and the fourth-longest in the world. This massive stretch of water is home to a variety of wildlife and habitat, but is any of it dangerous? Most people don’t consider North America to be a particularly dangerous place in terms of animals, but the Mississippi River is home to its fair share of dangerous creatures. Today, we are going to take a look at the 6 most dangerous animals in the Mississippi River. By the end, you’ll know if it’s worth it to take a dip in the United State’s most famous waterway!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#Litter#Extinct#Woodlands Nature Station#The Herald Leader
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Lizard 10X Bigger than a Komodo Dragon (Lived with Humans!)

Meet the Lizard 10X Bigger than a Komodo Dragon (Lived with Humans!) Monitor lizards are very large reptiles that can vary in size and aggressiveness. At present, the Komodo dragon is the largest extant lizard on the planet today. It is capable of preying on deer and has even attacked humans. However, they were not always the largest lizard to walk the planet. In the not-too-distant past, a monstrous monitor lizard 10x bigger than a Komodo dragon roamed the Earth, and it may have lived alongside humans.
WILDLIFE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
103GBF

Dragonhunters are a Rare Species Found in Indiana

If you have never heard of a Dragonhunter, you're not alone. Before this morning, when my friend tagged me in a comment on Facebook, I had never heard of one either and despite the scary-looking creature in the photo my friend was drawing my attention to, it turns out it isn't quite so scary after all - at least not for humans.
INDIANA STATE
TIME

An Encounter With a Snow Leopard Became a Wake-Up Call for a Nepali Conservationist

Rinzin Phunjok Lama was 16 when he first saw a Himalayan snow leopard prowling the mountains near his home in northeastern Nepal—an encounter that changed his life. In the folklore of Lama’s Buddhist community, the snow leopard is a manifestation of the god of Nepal’s high mountain pastures, who appears on earth only when humans violate the natural order. In that moment, Lama says, he recognized that his homeland was in peril.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
714
Followers
219
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy