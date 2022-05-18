ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Sanders Has Fundraising Lead In Arkansas Governor’s Race

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders continues to far outpace her rivals in fundraising for...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 29

Ayee Tee
3d ago

She will be Governor because their is too many misinformed ARKANSANS who think TRUMP really won. These same individuals advocate nationalism. They will regret their decision when them taxes increase......

Reply(4)
9
Hard Times
2d ago

As trumps press secretary all she did was lie is that what makes her qualified to run in Arkansas because that's all she has to offer.

Reply
2
Mister Ed
3d ago

She's Florida bound as soon as her guvnah stint is over. Most of her campaign monies came from the Sunshine State.

Reply
3
