Saint Joseph, MO

Missouri Department of Conservation offers free firearms clinic for women June 12 near St. Joseph

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free clinic for women interested in learning about firearms for hunting, and target shooting on Sunday, June 12, at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph. Participants will meet at MDC’s shop...

Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
Governor Parson approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries

(Missouri Independent) – Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill revising the boundaries of Missouri’s eight congressional districts Wednesday afternoon, officially ending the most contentious legislative battle of the year. The revised districts have already led to one candidate, state Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland, withdrawing from her campaign...
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Sue Rader

Carolyn Sue Rader, age 74, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was born the daughter of Herman “Dale” and Mary Adaline (Hoog) Graves on October 21, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rader on June 1, 1985, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn was well known to the children of the Chillicothe School District as she was employed for 32 years as a cook. Family and grandchildren were what meant the most to her. She enjoyed baking red velvet cakes for family birthdays. Her hobbies included reading and working on puzzle books.
University of Missouri Extension to offer free native grass management conference

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a free native grass management conference near Linneus. The conference will be July 14th at the Cornett Farm, which is part of the MU North Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center. The conference will include presentations and expertise from different organizations, including MU,...
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 23, 3022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 23 – 29. MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes a deer

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Faith E. Thompson, 21, Smithville, was northbound on U.S. 169 at Southeast Delwood Drive three miles south of St. Joseph. The...
Missouri Attorney General files six new lawsuits against school mask rules

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that his office has filed six new lawsuits challenging school masking requirements. Schmitt’s office hinted during a hearing in Columbia earlier this week that more lawsuits were forthcoming. The lawsuits challenge rules school districts established allowing mask mandates to be reimposed if COVID cases reach a certain threshold.
Obituary & Services: Mildred Yvonne Wilburn

Mildred Yvonne Wilburn, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mildred was born on August 14, 1931, to parents Russell Timmons and Nellie Plaster. Mildred graduated from Hale High School and then to Chillicothe Business College for one year. Mildred married Charles Clarence Wilburn Jr. on March 29, 1953, at Hale Baptist Church.
