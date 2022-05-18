Missouri Department of Conservation offers free firearms clinic for women June 12 near St. Joseph

Carolyn Sue Rader, age 74, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was born the daughter of Herman “Dale” and Mary Adaline (Hoog) Graves on October 21, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rader on June 1, 1985, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn was well known to the children of the Chillicothe School District as she was employed for 32 years as a cook. Family and grandchildren were what meant the most to her. She enjoyed baking red velvet cakes for family birthdays. Her hobbies included reading and working on puzzle books.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO