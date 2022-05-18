ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Why people trust or distrust experts when it comes to critical issues

By University of Waterloo
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, it doesn't take much to set off a heated online debate. Anyone can publicly share their opinion, but not everyone is concerned with accuracy or acting in good faith. And when it comes to critical issues such as the pandemic and climate change, trusting the wrong people can have...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
CBS News

Has U.S. entered different phase in COVID-19 pandemic?

While Americans are ready to be done with the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent spike in cases proves the pandemic is not done with us just yet. There has been some debate over whether the virus has reached an endemic phase where the patterns become predictable, leaving fewer people at risk of serious illness. But health officials warn the endemic phase has not begun yet. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, joined CBS News to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Care ethics in social entrepreneurship promotes social sustainability

Practicing ethics of care in social entrepreneurship has immediate and long-term impacts on sustainability, according to a recent University of Eastern Finland study published in Entrepreneurship & Regional Development. Care ethics emphasizes responsibility and caring for other people. Care ethics refers to interaction that involves caring, taking responsibility, commitment, and...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Genetic predictability steadily erodes during evolution, new study shows

A critical goal in genetics and evolution is predicting the effects of mutations that may happen in the future and inferring the effects of those that happened in the past. To make these predictions, scientists generally assume that a mutation's effects tested in the present apply to past and future versions of the same gene.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Antisemitism#Canada Research Chair#University Of Waterloo#English#Technology Communication
Phys.org

Sibling interactions impact child well-being in Latinx children

Most children in the U.S. grow up with siblings, yet the role of sibling relations in child development and well-being is relatively understudied, especially among families of color. Researchers at Penn State, Arizona State University, and Harvard are working together to study these dynamics in Latinx children to better understand the role of siblings' warmth and negativity in children's everyday mood.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 transmission and impacts of unvaccinated-only screening in populations of mixed vaccination status

Screening programs that test only the unvaccinated population have been proposed and implemented to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 spread, implicitly assuming that the unvaccinated population drives transmission. To evaluate this premise and quantify the impact of unvaccinated-only screening programs, we introduce a model for SARS-CoV-2 transmission through which we explore a range of transmission rates, vaccine effectiveness scenarios, rates of prior infection, and screening programs. We find that, as vaccination rates increase, the proportion of transmission driven by the unvaccinated population decreases, such that most community spread is driven by vaccine-breakthrough infections once vaccine coverage exceeds 55% (omicron) or 80% (delta), points which shift lower as vaccine effectiveness wanes. Thus, we show that as vaccination rates increase, the transmission reductions associated with unvaccinated-only screening decline, identifying three distinct categories of impact on infections and hospitalizations. More broadly, these results demonstrate that effective unvaccinated-only screening depends on population immunity, vaccination rates, and variant.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Phys.org

Blurring the boundary between Floquet matter and metamaterials

Metamaterials—artificial media with tailored subwavelength structures—have now encompassed a broad range of novel properties that are unavailable in nature. This field of research has stretched across different wave platforms, leading to the discovery and demonstration of a wealth of exotic wave phenomena. Most recently, metamaterial concepts have been extended to the temporal domain, paving the way to completely new concepts for wave control, such as nonreciprocal propagation, time-reversal, new forms of optical gain and drag.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Promoting diversity in reforestation shown to increase productivity

Diversifying the species in forest plantations has a positive impact on the quality of woodlands, according to an international study involving a CNRS researchers published on May 20, 2022, in the journal Science. Forest plantations mixing several different species have long been used for some reforestation operations, in the hope...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Making sure workers have a 'good' day gives companies a competitive advantage

A trio of researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University has identified five types of daily workplace experiences that influence employees' creative performance. In "Another Day, Another Chance: Daily Workplace Experiences and Their Impact on Creativity"—published in the Journal of Product Innovation Management—Alexander S. McKay, Ph.D., an assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship; Mayoor Mohan, Ph.D., an associate professor of marketing; and Christopher S. Reina, Ph.D., an associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, identified five types of daily workplace experiences that affect creative performance.
ECONOMY
WebMD

UK Study Key to Understanding Child Hepatitis Cases

May 17, 2022 -- As a growing number of children are diagnosed with acute hepatitis, scientists are awaiting a study from the United Kingdom that may shed light on the cause of the mysterious outbreak. Last week, the World Health Organization said 348 cases of child hepatitis had been identified...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

New research finds that male pheromones may improve health of females' eggs

Male pheromones just might be the fountain of youth for aging female animals' eggs, according to a new Northwestern University study. In the new study, researchers used the tiny transparent roundworm C. elegans, a well-established model organism commonly used in biology research. Exposure of female roundworms to male pheromones slowed down the aging of the females' egg cells, resulting in healthier offspring.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Sandstorms pose serious risk to human health

Sandstorms have engulfed the Middle East in recent days, in a phenomenon experts warn could proliferate because of climate change, putting human health at grave risk. At least 4,000 people went to hospital Monday for respiratory issues in Iraq where eight sandstorms have blanketed the country since mid-April. That was...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

How much urine can a healthy bladder hold?

When you gotta go, it can feel like you're peeing buckets when you finally do. But is that really true – how much urine can the human bladder actually hold?. The human bladder can hold a fair amount of liquid: About 2.3 cups for the average woman and up to 2.9 cups for the average man, according to Germany's Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy