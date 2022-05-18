ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Hancock;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND CANDLER COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Herndon to near Butts to near Stillmore, and moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Metter, Millen, Butts, Portal, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Elbert, southeastern Hart, south central Anderson and southwestern Abbeville Counties through 645 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Elberton, or 4 miles north of Russell State Park, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Homeland Park, Iva, Lake Secession, Starr, Lowndesville, Russell State Park, Middleton, Lake Russell, Lake Hartwell and Antreville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN DUVAL AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yulee, or 8 miles northeast of Jacksonville International Arpt, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Kings Bay Base, Jacksonville International Arpt, Yulee, Oceanway, Cisco Gardens and Tallyrand. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

