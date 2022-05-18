Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Elbert, southeastern Hart, south central Anderson and southwestern Abbeville Counties through 645 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Elberton, or 4 miles north of Russell State Park, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Homeland Park, Iva, Lake Secession, Starr, Lowndesville, Russell State Park, Middleton, Lake Russell, Lake Hartwell and Antreville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO