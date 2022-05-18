IHSAA track: 10 individual performers who stood out at the Harrison Sectional

WEST LAFAYETTE — Harrison's girls track and field team repeated as sectional champion Tuesday night, winning six individual events in the process.

The Raiders outscored runner-up McCutcheon 176-119 while West Lafayette scored 116 points and had four individual sectional champions, while the second-place Mavericks had three and fourth-place Lafayette Jeff had two.

Here are 10 performers who stood out at Tuesday's Harrison Sectional:

Emma Beimfohr, Harrison

After placing second in a personal best time in the 1,600, Beimfohr ran away from the field in the 3,200 and pulled teammate Morgan DesEnfants to a third-place finish to qualify two Raiders for the regional in that event.

Ella Bills, McCutcheon

The senior had four top-three finishes, a feat equaled only by Harrison's Jada-Marie Davis on Tuesday night. Bills was runner-up to Mykah Killebrew in the 100 and to Alli Holder in the high jump, while also anchoring a 400 relay team that placed second. Bills just missed four runner-up finishes, losing a virtual tie at the line for second in the 200 meters to Harrison's Karli Langley.

Jada-Marie Davis, Harrison

Last year's seventh-place finisher at the state finals in the 300 hurdles is well on her way to another hopeful podium finish after winning the event in a non-tapered 48.83 seconds. Davis also won the 100-meter high hurdles, helped Harrison's 1,600 relay to a runner-up finish and placed third in the high jump.

Kamilla Gibson, Lafayette Jeff

The Bronchos' junior distance runner did something no other Lafayette Jeff female runner has done this century, win a sectional championship in the 1,600 meters. Gibson is just the sixth runner in the last 25 years not from West Lafayette to win the event in the sectional and first non-Red Devil since Harrison's Myah Krintz in 2017. Gibson also placed second in the 3,200.

Alli Holder, Faith Christian

The junior qualified for the regional in two events, including high jump, which she won with a school-record 5-4, matching the state meet's automatic qualifying standard. If she equals or betters that jump at the regional, Holder will qualify for the state finals. Holder also placed third in the 400 meters behind two of the state's best in that event, breaking her own school record in the event, while also breaking Faith Christian records in the 200 and with the Eagles' 1,600 relay.

Jaylie Lohmeyer, Harrison

The star of last year's sectional meet did it again, winning the 200 and 400 meters. The Raider senior should factor near the top in both at next week's regional meet after winning the 200 in 26.02 and the 400 in 57.43. Lohmeyer was fifth at the state finals last season in the 400 and she also anchors Harrison's 1,600 relay that placed second.

McCutcheon throwers

The catalyst for the Mavericks' second-place finish was 34 points scored in the throwing events. Taylor Donahue won the discus and was second in the shot put behind teammate Daija Shepherd. Emily Amato placed third in the discus.

Henny Schminke, West Lafayette

The Red Devil sophomore was the only competitor to earn three blue ribbons in the meet. Schminke pulled away from Harrison's Caitlin Williams late to win the 800, held off Lohmeyer in the final leg of the 1,600 relay to give West Side a win in that event and anchored the victorious 3,200 relay.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

IHSAA Sectional

At Harrison

Harrison 176, McCutcheon 119, West Lafayette 116, Lafayette Jeff 48.5, Faith Christian 45, North Montgomery 27, Crawfordsville 26, Central Catholic 24, Clinton Prairie 19, Clinton Central 14, Frankfort 5, Rossville 3

100 – 1. Mykah Killebrew (LJ) 12.53; 2. Ella Bills (McC) 12.62; 3. Akeelah Pearsall (Har) 12.78

200 – 1. Jaylie Lohmeyer (Har) 26.02; 2. Karli Langley (Har) 27.03; 3. Ella Bills (McC) 27.03

400 – 1. Jaylie Lohmeyer (Har) 57.43; 2. Joselyn Jundos (WL) 1:00.73; 3. Alli Holder (Faith) 1:02.49

800 – 1. Henny Schminke (WL) 2:22.27; 2. Caitlin Williams (Har) 2:23.14; 3. Alli Steffey (WL) 2:27.76

1,600 – 1. Kamilla Gibson (LJ) 5:19.99; 2. Emma Beimfohr (Har) 5:21.33; 3. Sophia Melevage (Cvill) 5:28.34

3,200 – 1. Emma Beimfohr (Har) 11:36.31; 2. Kamilla Gibson (LJ) 12:04.85; 3. Morgan DesEnfants (Har) 12:14.45

100 hurdles – 1. Jada-Marie Davis (Har) 16.18; 2. Victoria Ford (Har) 16.93; 3. Ava Robinson (McC) 17.12

300 hurdles – 1. Jada-Marie (Davis) 48.43; 2. Ava Hallberg (WL) 49.17; 3. Victoria Ford (Har) 49.59

400 relay – 1. Harrison (Ava Ahnert, Akeelah Pearsall, Alaina Clary, Karli Langley) 49.96; 2. McCutcheon (Neveah Cole, Mariana French, Alexis Troxel, Ella Bills) 51.24; 3. Lafayette Jeff (Maria De La Cruz, Marhionna Carter, Kaylin Wiese, Mykah Killebrew) 51.35

1,600 relay – 1. West Lafayette (Ava Hallberg, Molly Andrew, Joselyn Jundos, Henny Schminke) 4:05.45; 2. Harrison (Jada-Marie Davis, Ruth Moser, Caitlin Williams, Jaylie Lohmeyer) 4:07.17; 3. Crawfordsville (Guinevere Schmitzer-Torbert, Na;arah Byard, Riley Gardner, Devan Johnson) 4:24.83

3,200 relay – 1. West Lafayette (Alli Steffey, Anna Lasater, Joselyn Jundos, Henny Schminke) 9:52.80; 2. Harrison (Addison Walker, Emma Obert, Lily O’Bryan, Hannah Beecher) 10:16.12; 3. McCutcheon (Olivia Criswell, Abigail Fitzmorris, Leah Criswell, Olivia Luban) 10:21.76

High jump – 1. Alli Holder (Faith) 5-4; 2. Ella Bills (McC) 5-3; 3. Jada-Marie Davis (Har) 5-1

Pole vault – 1. Jennifer Yu (WL) 9-9; 2. Kiersten Oakley (Har) 9-6; 3. Samantha Adams (ClCn) 9-6

Long jump – 1. Alexis Troxel (McC) 17-7; 2. Kaylin Wiese (LJ) 16-10 ½; 3. Sofia Santos (CC) 16-1 ½

Shot put – 1. Daija Shepherd (McC) 32-9 ¾; 2. Taylor Donahue (McC) 31-7 ¾; 3. Annie Karlaftis (WL) 30-11

Discus – 1. Taylor Donahue (McC) 106-0; 2. Katie Rice (NM) 101-5; 3. Emily Amato (McC) 93-4

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: IHSAA track: 10 individual performers who stood out at the Harrison Sectional