Northwest Georgia Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges in Cherokee County

A DeKalb County resident landed behind bars Thursday evening following a reported altercation – in connection with a youth baseball game. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah, Thursday (May 19th) – in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials regarding the game. Chief Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field. However, as one of the deputies was leaving that scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted – included two umpires from the youth baseball game.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO