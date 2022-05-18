Northwest Georgia Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges in Cherokee County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 19
burglary – 2nd degree, burglary – third degree; person; Daisy St. NWunlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Mailers Unlimited; Veterans Dr. SW; catalytic converter; $500theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,446counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Town Square SWcriminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; Cleveland Ave. SW; damage to ’13 Kia; $500reckless endangerment; person; 2nd Ave. SW
Arrests
May 19
Corbin, Sarah K; 26
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Farley, Hannah A; 25
Theft of property – 3rd – degree
Ford, Shayla M; 26
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Hulsey, Christopher C; 22
DUI
Scott, Jeffery L; 42
burglary – 2nd – degreeburglary – 3rd – degree
Tennihill, Jennifer A; 22
FTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
