ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Northwest Georgia Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges in Cherokee County

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA northwest Georgia woman is facing a long list of drug charges in Cherokee County. Susan Hinson, age 51...

weisradio.com

Comments / 5

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 21st

Rachael Elrod, age 31 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear on three pior accounts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Audrey Welden, age 31 (No Address Listed) – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle;. and. Justin Harvey, age 27 of Cartersville, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Charged with Public Indecency in Rome

A Cherokee County (Alabama) man was jailed in northwest Georgia after he allegedly “exposed” himself at a Walmart store. Garbiel Lance Moore, age 31 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested around 8:00pm Thursday at the West Rome Walmart and charged with Public Indecency – after exposing himself, and reportedly wearing a sexual device in public.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Leesburg, AL
City
Leesburg, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Cherokee County, AL
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Ft Payne Man Arrested in Connection with Scuffle at Youth Baseball Game

A DeKalb County resident landed behind bars Thursday evening following a reported altercation – in connection with a youth baseball game. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah, Thursday (May 19th) – in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials regarding the game. Chief Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field. However, as one of the deputies was leaving that scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted – included two umpires from the youth baseball game.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, May 20th

Jennifer Echols, age 35 of Aragon, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Justin Jeanette, 38 of Piedmont – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Centre – Failure to Appear on a prior Drivers License Violation;. and. James Bostick, age 49...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Arrest Made in Fatal Piedmont Crash

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Drug Trafficking#Police
CBS 46

17 people arrested on domestic violence charges in DeKalb County, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – At least 17 people who authorities say face domestic violence charges were arrested in DeKalb County. During the second phase of “Operation Family 2022,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office issued several warrants for the arrests. According to Sheriff Melody Maddox, the operation cleared 25 outstanding warrants on May 18 and on May 19 across several cities including Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Man arraigned on simple battery charge for allegedly touching toddler inappropriately at Dawsonville Walmart

A Dawsonville man has been arraigned on one misdemeanor simple battery charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a toddler at the Dawsonville Walmart in November. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manuel Morales-Tzaj, 47, the evening of Nov. 13, following an incident at the Dawsonville Walmart. Morales-Tzaj’s warrant, and indictment...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 20, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 burglary – 2nd degree, burglary – third degree; person; Daisy St. NWunlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Mailers Unlimited; Veterans Dr. SW; catalytic converter; $500theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $1,446counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Town Square SWcriminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; Cleveland Ave. SW; damage to ’13 Kia; $500reckless endangerment; person; 2nd Ave. SW Arrests May 19 Corbin, Sarah K; 26 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Farley, Hannah A; 25 Theft of property – 3rd – degree Ford, Shayla M; 26 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Hulsey, Christopher C; 22 DUI Scott, Jeffery L; 42 burglary – 2nd – degreeburglary – 3rd – degree Tennihill, Jennifer A; 22 FTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, May 19th

Terry Henderson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – Bond Revocation and Failure to Appear on the prior charges of Driving while License Suspended, Seat Belt Violation, driving while License Revoked, Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, and two counts of the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. James Smith, 446 of Centre...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

School employee in Cleveland indicted for aggravated statutory rape

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A grand jury in Bradley County has employee of the United Christian Academy school in Cleveland on aggravated statutory rape charges. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Amber Paige Green on Thursday, according to a release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO says on Monday, detective responded...
CLEVELAND, TN
CBS 42

Driver hits, kills bicyclist before crashing into Piedmont bank

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening. According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, a truck driver struck a bicyclist before crashing into the NobleBank & Trust in Piedmont. The victim was later identified as Thomas Wayne Bennefield, 27. No other information […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man arrested in narcotics operation bust

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man for operating a narcotics operation in Athens. Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was arrested on May 16 after investigators discovered 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam, tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.
ATHENS, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange man arrested on burglary and obstruction charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 9:35 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary at a residence located at 1304 Juniper St. in LaGrange, Georgia. With assistance from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Patrol Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who attempted to […]
LAGRANGE, GA
weisradio.com

Family Seeking Assistance in Finding Man Missing Since Last Week

A Summerville, Georgia family is seeking assistance from the public in finding a man who has been missing for several days. Family members state Clifford Bailey left his residence around 7:15am Wednesday – without any personal effects and hasn’t been seen since. If you have any information on where he might be – call either Summerville Police, at (706) 859-0912 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 857-3411.
SUMMERVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy