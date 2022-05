(Hopkins) -- Another round of fast and furious storms delved out significant wind damage in portions of northwest Missouri. That's according to Nodaway County Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Forney, who tells KMA News Tuesday evening's storms caused considerable wind damage in the northern parts of her county in and around Hopkins. Forney says most of the damage came from a storm system that rolled into northwest Missouri Tuesday evening between 4:30 and 5:00. However, she says the damage was extensive enough to put Hopkins without power for a portion of time.

