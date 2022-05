A six-figure bond has been set for a Sedalia woman charged with multiple felonies after authorities responded to the report of shots fired on May 17. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, and a 57-year-old man alleged to authorities he had been shot at multiple times by another person he knew.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO