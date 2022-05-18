ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roth wins Dem primary for Senate in Idaho

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020.

He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The last time Democrats won a U.S. Senate election in Idaho was 1974.

The top issues Roth listed during his campaign were substance use reduction through evidence-based programs; funding for education, including early childhood and after-school programs; health care affordability; and immigration reform.

Ben Pursley congratulated Roth for his victory in the primary election and thanked all those who voted for him in the open primary.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust of so many Idahoans,” Pursley said. “I am confident that Mr. Roth/David will hold the long-term incumbent accountable. He has my support.”

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data reported by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary. Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho Panhandle voters buck many trends, boot many legislative incumbents

Idaho voters gave mixed signals during Tuesday’s primary election. They generally chose the establishment candidates for statewide office, but turned out many veteran state legislators. North Idaho voters diverged from the rest of the Gem State in many races. At the top of the ticket, Governor Brad Little has...
ELECTIONS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why too Many People in Idaho are Resigning from their Jobs

Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?
TWIN FALLS, ID
