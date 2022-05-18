ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Little League International opens facility in Poland to Ukrainian refugees

By Vivian Muniz
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRrE0_0fiFYjhI00

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Little League® International has announced that it will relocate its 2022 Little League Baseball and Junior League Baseball Europe & Africa Region Tournaments as the Poland facility will host a group of softball players and coaches seeking refuge from Ukraine.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at its European Region Headquarters in Kutno, Poland. Working with the Polish government, the facility will host a group of softball players and coaches seeking refuge from Ukraine, who arrived at the Kutno facility on Monday, May 16.

Little League World Series back to full capacity for 2022

A former Ukrainian Little League coach first approached Little League Europe & Africa Region staff to inquire about using the Kutno facility to host a group of softball players from clubs throughout the country.

Officials say Kutno is approximately 250 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border. Staff collaborated with the group from Ukraine to work with the Polish government to begin the refugee process.

In total, 37 players, ages 12-18 and three coaches will be utilizing the facilities through at least mid-June before embarking on European softball tournament play.

Little League International is working with the Polish government to provide housing, food, and other necessities, while they also have access to the playing fields and facilities to continue to play softball.

Stephen D. Keener, Little League President, and CEO stated:

This is an unimaginably difficult time for everyone in Ukraine, and we’re grateful that we will be able to provide these young softball players and their coaches not only a safe haven but also with facilities to continue to play the sport they love.”

“While baseball and softball are trivial in comparison to the horrors Ukrainians are facing, Little League is where communities can come together around the world. We hope that this group has a meaningful stay in Kutno and that they are able to return home to a peaceful Ukraine very soon.”

Stephen D. Keener, Little League President, and CEO

The Little League Baseball (LLB) and Junior League Baseball (JLB) Europe & Africa Region Tournaments will be relocated to Moergestel, Netherlands, and Modena, Italy, respectively.

Little League World Series

The LLB tournament in Moergestel will feature 13 teams competing from July 16-23 to represent the Europe & Africa Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, this August.

The JLB tournament will take place from June 27-July 3 and feature nine teams competing in Modena for a chance to compete in the Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan, scheduled to take place from August 14-21.

The Little League World Series in South Williamsport is scheduled to begin on August 17 and will go on until August 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Scranton doctor uses vacation in Poland to treat Ukrainian refugees

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY– More than three million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes to find a new life in Poland. Many of them have arrived with medical issues that require immediate attention. Pointing out one of the first Ukrainian refugees he met while volunteering one April week in Poland, Dr. Chaitanya Rojulpote saw in that […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lycoming County, PA
Society
City
Modena, PA
Lycoming County, PA
Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
WBRE

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton. “1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper […]
SCRANTON, PA
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, May 20th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 753 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 173 of them new. 88 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths has increased by 2 again to 520.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Little League Baseball#Ukrainian#Polish#European
NorthcentralPA.com

New policies in store for Little League World Series visitors as series expands

South Williamsport, Pa. — This year, Little League International will be celebrating their 75th anniversary of the World Series, from August 17-28. Little League International recently announced a full return to World Series competition for 2022 after multiple years of pandemic restrictions. Related reading: Little League World Series set to return with full roster of events, teams in 2022 The 2022 event will expand from 16 teams to 20 teams...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

A new caboose in town

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A few members of the Mountain Top Historical Society (MTHS) came together to help purchase and deliver a historical caboose to their town. The MTHS worked in conjunction with a few other Mountain Top-based businesses to make this happen, namely Ayers Towing, Cavanaugh’s Grille, Dotzel Trucking, Goyne Insurance, the Ice […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Netherlands
WBRE

Williamsport community pool new addition in 50 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport community just welcomed a new addition to the memorial pool. The department of public works installed new electricity and led lights to the pool. The last renovations were done over 50 years ago. The city had plans to repair some cracks and leaks in the pool and DPW decided […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

LGBTQ friendly boutique opening in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A new clothing store has opened in Williamsport, and it’s specifically for members of the LGBTQ community. There’s a new way for members of the LGBTQ community in Lycoming County to shop without judgment, the Brian Spies Boutique. “This is a safe place for people to come, get clothes for free. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy