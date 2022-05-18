ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Bill banning transgender athletes from school teams passes Louisiana legislature

By Shannon Heckt
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La, (BRPROUD) – The bill dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act was passed by the Louisiana for the second time. The bill cleared the final stop in the House of Representatives with an overwhelming majority vote in favor.

The bill bans transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams on the K-12 level and collegiate teams. The controversial bill passed in 2021 and was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. A historic veto override session was called in July of that year but there was not enough votes to overturn the veto.

The LHSAA already has restrictive rules for transgender athletes that nearly make it impossible for them to be on the teams already.

An amendment was made to remove intermural sports teams from the restrictions. The bill will be sent back to the Senate for concurrence and then sent to the governor’s desk.

