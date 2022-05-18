Aaron Dewayne “Big A” Barnes

Rosie Grant, 83, of Aliceville passed away on April 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial-Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS. Public visitation took place on April 28, 2022 from 1:00 pm. until 3:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration and Interment honoring the life and legacy of Mrs. Grant was held on April 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in New Cemetery.
James “Jimmy” King Owens Jr., age 91, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Gordo, AL, with Minister Marvin McCormick officiating. See full obit at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com.
Robert T. “Lil Bro” Adams, 81, of Panola, passed away on May 5, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Public visitation took place on May 13, 2022 from 2:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration and Interment honoring the life and legacy of Mr. Adams was held on May 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon in Zion Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery..
Floyd Harold Joyner, age 90, of Carrollton, AL passed away May 3, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL. A private funeral will follow on Thursday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56...
Willie Hill Oglesby, age 85, of Reform, AL passed away April 13, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services were 11:00 am Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating and Leslie Oglesby de- livering the eulogy. Burial followed in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home di- recting. Visitation was 6 - 8 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
LaTonya Antionette Washington, 39, of Tuscaloosa passed away on April 22, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Public visitation took place on April 30, 2022 from 3:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Home- going Celebration hooring the life and legacy of Mrs. Washington was held on May 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Aliceville City Hall. Interment followed in Bethany Town Cemetery.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The month of May has been pretty exciting for beloved Birmingham City Schools educator Reggie White. Not even two weeks after winning Alabama's Elementary Teacher of the Year, White is now the proud owner of a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was gifted to White by...
Although she was born and raised in Littleton, Colo., Niya Smith moved to her dad’s hometown in Starkville because she wanted to make a difference. “I wanted to open up a school for youth at risk,” said Smith. “When we would come down here in the summer, I would see a lot of kids who weren’t in school. So I wanted to come down here and try to rebuild the community [where my parents were born and raised.]”
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation means many of us are paying more for groceries, gas and food. But down in Bibb County a couple of people found a way to beat inflation at its own game with a novel idea. The Blessing Box stands in front of the Randolph...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority’s Southtown Court is rebuilding, but they are looking to bring in more than just homes. It’s been six months since demolition began, but Birmingham’s Southtown Court started with 43 housing buildings and so far, they have demolished 29. Officials said it is all in an effort to revamp the area and turn it into housing and shopping.
The chairman of the DCH Health System's Board of Directors published an open letter Friday promising that he is committed to working with community leaders to improve the three hospitals the System operates in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. The letter, written by board chair Jim I. Harrison III, follows weeks...
CARROLLTON-The Carrolton City Council meeting was held May 5, 2022. The meeting began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Councilman Freddie Lowe and Council- woman Terisa Robbins were not in attendance. The minutes were approved on a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilman Phillip...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last Sunday was a hot one in Birmingham, Alabama as the USFL's Stallions took on the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium. Family and fans gathered in the stands to cheer on their respective teams, and among the crowd sat Lauren McFarland, the pregnant wife of Stallions safety Christian McFarland.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022. This happened in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Police say the person suffered non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. We will continue to...
