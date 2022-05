We did manage to get some late season rain but it did nothing for our drought. 59.64% of California remains in an extreme drought as our rain season is running -1.00 to -7.00” behind and our snowpack only finished at 42% of normal. Climate change and La Niña helped contribute to this drying trend. You’ll see in the photos below how all of California is now in drought with the Bay Area under severe levels.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO