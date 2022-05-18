ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Allentown lands eight newcomers to Warrington Avenue business district

WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Eight newcomers are setting up shop or soon will along Allentown’s E. Warrington Avenue business district, according to an announcement of the Hilltop Alliance, a community development organization that represents the neighborhood.

While the hilltop neighborhood a short drive from Station Square has faced the same challenges from the pandemic that all business districts and shopping centers have, the neighborhood’s business district is adding a new mix of stores and dining spots now.

Some have already opened, including The Open Road, which had operated as a pop-up shop selling adult nonalcoholic beverages before opening a more permanent retail shop at 600 Warrington Avenue on March 25, offering a variety of nonalcoholic beer, wines and spirits.

Read more about these new businesses from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

Construction starts at site of collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge, businesses hopeful for new customers

monvalleyindependent.com

Clancy’s hosting fundraiser for McKeesport firefighters

McKeesport Area school board directors Diane Elias, Joe Lopretto and Matt Holtzman encourage people in the district’s communities to stop at Clancy’s Pub in Dravosburg today to support McKeesport firefighters. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
roadsbridges.com

Newly released report indicated decay, corrosion on bridge before collapse

The Fern Hollow Bridge was showing significant rust corrosion in early October 2021, mere months before the bridge collapsed on January 28. In a partially redacted report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in response to a Right to Know request, inspectors found holes in the steel support legs, a decaying bridge deck and severed steel cross-beams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT plans bridge closure, line painting along I-70

PennDOT plans to close a North Belle Vernon bridge that crosses Interstate 70 on Monday, the day when line painting also is scheduled to begin on the interstate. The Fayette Street bridge, which is slated for replacement, is expected to remain closed to all traffic through mid-September, depending on weather conditions that may affect the project.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
