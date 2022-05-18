Allentown lands eight newcomers to Warrington Avenue business district

PITTSBURGH — Eight newcomers are setting up shop or soon will along Allentown’s E. Warrington Avenue business district, according to an announcement of the Hilltop Alliance, a community development organization that represents the neighborhood.

While the hilltop neighborhood a short drive from Station Square has faced the same challenges from the pandemic that all business districts and shopping centers have, the neighborhood’s business district is adding a new mix of stores and dining spots now.

Some have already opened, including The Open Road, which had operated as a pop-up shop selling adult nonalcoholic beverages before opening a more permanent retail shop at 600 Warrington Avenue on March 25, offering a variety of nonalcoholic beer, wines and spirits.

