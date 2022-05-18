ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Crash kills teen in Augusta County, others seriously injured as police eye speed as a factor

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1HAz_0fiFU2au00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TgGX_0fiFU2au00

STAUNTON — Virginia State Police said a teenager was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County, a press release said.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor.

Police said a 2020 Honda CR-V was in the 1600 block of Barterbrook Road at about 2 a.m. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the car and it ran off the road. Police said the car hit a tree head-on, then bounced off the tree and struck a second one, according to the release.

The driver died at the scene.

More: Kitten and a cat thrown out of a fast-moving car on U.S. 250 in Waynesboro: Awful abuse

Three passengers — two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old —  were also injured, police said. Two of the crash victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, while a third victim was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

The crash remains under investigation.

More: Police ID Waynesboro man who died after being struck by vehicle on Rosser Avenue

To subscribe , visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com . You can also follow him on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Crash kills teen in Augusta County, others seriously injured as police eye speed as a factor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Staunton, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Staunton, VA
Staunton, VA
Accidents
Augusta County, VA
Accidents
City
Waynesboro, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Staunton News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
633
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy