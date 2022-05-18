Crash kills teen in Augusta County, others seriously injured as police eye speed as a factor

STAUNTON — Virginia State Police said a teenager was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County, a press release said.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor.

Police said a 2020 Honda CR-V was in the 1600 block of Barterbrook Road at about 2 a.m. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the car and it ran off the road. Police said the car hit a tree head-on, then bounced off the tree and struck a second one, according to the release.

The driver died at the scene.

Three passengers — two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were also injured, police said. Two of the crash victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, while a third victim was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

The crash remains under investigation.

