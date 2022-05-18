Staffing issues forces Clay County Sheriff’s office to make changes

LIBERTY, Mo. — Staffing issues are forcing the Clay County Sheriff’s office to make some changes.

The office tweeted it would not be able to process concealed carry weapons permits or renewals on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the office said the issue is due to limited staffing.

The office already announced that because of staffing shortages the concealed carry weapons office would be closed on Fridays beginning May 6. The office said it expects to be closed on Fridays through at least the middle of summer.

