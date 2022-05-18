Former Detroit Lions engage fans, help raise money, with performance on basketball court

The names were recognizable for putting on a show on the football field.

But the former Detroit Lions players that showed up at Harper Creek on Tuesday came to play basketball, which ended up being entertaining in its own way.

And even though they did keep score, it didn't matter. The real winners of the night ended up being the fans in attendance, the Calhoun County Fraternal Order of Police and the local community projects that group supports.

The Harper Creek High School gym played host to the 15th annual Detroit Lions Legends vs. Calhoun County F.O.P basketball game in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Former Detroit Lion tight end Rob Rubick acted as somewhat of a master of ceremonies and unofficial coach of the Lions alumni team and talked about why his group continues to come out during the offseason for these events.

"We have been doing this for years, all over the state, because we like to support the police and firemen and their organizations and really back them and help raise money so that they can get what they need that might not be in their budget," Rubick said. "These former players that are with us, they get a small stipend to come here and play, but really they are donating their time and are giving back and it gives them a chance to see the fans that watched us play."

Using a format that looked like it was taken out of the Harlem Globetrotters playbook, the Lions Legends team engaged the fans, brought out kids on the court to take shots and joked with the local "all-star" team throughout the game.

Former Lion great Cory Schlesinger was the most recognizable name among the group, as he was recently named as one of the top 75 Detroit Lions ever. Also in town were former Lions and NFL players, including Alex Lewis, Scott Conover, George Jamison and former Michigan State University standout Darien Harris.

"We are here to have fun, which we like that part of it. But the No. 1 reason we are here is to help raise funds for the groups we are supporting," Schlesinger said. "But the great part of it, too, is to see the fans that follow us. Sometimes its surprising who gets excited about us being here. It's not the young fans as much anymore, but more their dads who saw us play.

"But I like hearing them cheer us on when we are on the court because it means we did our job when we we played for the Lions."

Tickets to the event included an autograph session with the players with proceeds benefiting the F.O.P and some of its charities it is involved in.

Before the start, the announcer reminded everyone that the basic rule of the game is that the Lions could do whatever they wanted on the court — basically cheat (all in good fun) — and the score didn't really matter. From there, instead of a tipoff, Rubick started the contest with a football-style kickoff and the show was all that the Calhoun County F.O.P could have hoped for.

"It's a good fundraiser for us," said Barry Faulkner, the Calhoun County F.O.P Event Coordinator. "The F.O.P uses it to support the little league program in the area. It's been a few years since we have been here because of COVID. Glad the Lions still come out and do this. Their guys like to have fun, make it like a Globetrotter game, but without quite the basketball talent as you can see. But everyone seems to enjoy it."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Former Detroit Lions engage fans, help raise money, with performance on basketball court