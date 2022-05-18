ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK must accept border on Irish Sea is inevitable, says ex-WTO chief

By Lisa O'Carroll Brexit correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2jGd_0fiFSIhh00
Belfast harbour. Photograph: Liam Mcburney/EPA

Boris Johnson’s row with the EU over Northern Ireland’s Brexit arrangements is “absolutely solvable” but only if the UK accepts that a border is inevitable, the former head of the World Trade Organization has said.

But Pascal Lamy said the prime minister could only achieve a breakthrough if he stopped mixing “oil and vinegar” and throwing emotional Brexit politics on to what he said was essentially a technical problem.

Lamy said he did not understand the UK’s strategy, which risked a trade war with the EU, but added that it was unlikely to come to this as the “cost-benefit ratio” was “ridiculous”.

Related: What is the Northern Ireland protocol and why is it back in the news?

If matters did deteriorate and the EU retaliated with sanctions, the bloc would win as those with greatest capacity for trade generally did, Lamy said.

His comments, in an interview with the Guardian, came after the British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, threatened new laws to allow the UK to change some of the Northern Ireland protocol. The UK government has come under pressure from the Democratic Unionist party and the Traditional Unionist Voice, both of whom campaigned on an anti-protocol ticket in the recent Northern Ireland assembly elections.

Lamy, who has followed Brexit closely over the past seven years, and who is now president of the Paris Peace Forum, a French non-profit organisation, after leaving the WTO in 2013, said demands to remove the border in the Irish Sea completely would never deliver a breakthrough.

“I don’t understand exactly what they [the UK] are after,” he said. “If it is no border it won’t work. You cannot leave the EU and not have a border. That’s just having your cake and eating it.

“So there is a question mark as to what exactly is the problem on the UK side. If it is ‘we don’t want a border’ then it is like saying: ‘We don’t want Brexit.’ Then this is unsolvable.”

Lamy continued: “The UK government has this capacity to mix problems and to cook a political soup.

“These are oil and vinegar issues between emotion and technicalities. Emotion is extremely high because Boris Johnson keeps beating the drum to say Brexit is a great thing. He has to increase the sound of the drum to say Brexit is a great thing all the time.”

If the UK admitted a border was the direct consequence of Brexit, then a solution could be found, Lamy said.

There could be a dynamic solution for Northern Ireland, he suggested. This would involve a “thin border” with few checks on trade across the Irish Sea while the UK remained aligned to EU standards. This would become a “thick border” if the UK wanted to diverge from those standards, Lamy added.

This solution would require equivalence in standards with the EU and has already been rejected by the UK as unacceptable because it would compromise the country’s control of its own laws.

Lamy said this went to the core issue of borders between nations and always involve tradeoffs.

“The UK are torn between their political position, which is they want to have the capacity to diverge [on standards], and the technical consequence of that, which is a thicker border,” he said.

The only way to solve the issue was to “dial down the emotion” and “let the technicians find the solution that allows both sides to find a midway between a thick and a thin border”.

Given the border between the UK and the EU was not negotiable, the UK’s best shot at a solution was to “play for time, as you can’t play with money”, Lamy said.

Solutions included trusted trader schemes that would would “transport the border up the value chain” and light-touch checks at ports.

“Customs officers only have a limited amount of time in the day. It’s about finding a compromise between ensuring control on one side and trade to flow on the other,” Lamy said.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

He played down the UK’s threat to legislate to “disapply” some of the protocol if the EU did not concede to Johnson’s demands, saying he found it difficult to believe the UK and the EU would end up in a trade war.

“If there was one, the EU would win as generally the one that has the largest trade capacity prevails,” Lamy said.

With war in the Ukraine and Sweden and Finland making the momentous decisions to join Nato, Brexit was an “irritant” to EU leaders, he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Pascal Lamy
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#World Trade Organisation#Irish Sea#Uk#Wto#Epa#Eu#British#The Paris Peace Forum#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy