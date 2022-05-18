ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Holden lets out a huge burp as she spits Sprite across the studio while attempting viral TikTok challenge on Heart FM

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Amanda Holden let out a huge burp as she accidently spat Sprite across the studio whilst taking on the viral TikTok challenge on Heart Radio on Wednesday.

The presenter, 51, didn't fair too well as she attempted to take on the latest task that's been taking the video sharing platform by storm.

Speaking in the video shared to Twitter, Amanda explained: 'My first attempt to drink a whole can of Sprite without burping.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBBin_0fiFRxPv00
Disaster! Amanda Holden, 51, let out a huge burp as she spat Sprite across the studio whilst attempting the viral TikTok challenge on Heart FM on Wednesday

Amanda donned a vibrant blue dress for the clip as she confidently began the challenge.

Taking the first few sips, it all appeared to be going well for Amanda, as she tipped her head back to finish off the remaining drink.

Her confident exterior quickly changed as she tried to hold back the burp before letting loose and spitting out the beverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc0CA_0fiFRxPv00
Speaking in the video shared to Twitter, Amanda explained: 'My first attempt to drink a whole can of Sprite without burping'

Heading home from the studio, Amanda stood out from the crowd in her bold skintight outfit, which hugged her lithe figure.

She added an extra pop of colour with a pair of bright pink shoes, and a matching bag slung across her chest.

The Britain's Got Talent host opted to forgo a bra, and flashed a peek at her long legs in the midi dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoArs_0fiFRxPv00
Down the hatch: Taking the first few sips, it all appeared to be going well for Amanda, as she tipped her head back to finish off the remaining drink
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV58z_0fiFRxPv00
Oh no! Her once confident exterior quickly changed as she tried to hold back the burp before letting loose and spitting out the beverage

She let her caramel-coloured tresses tumble down her shoulders, and shielded her eyes behind a pair of shades.

The challenge comes after it was revealed that Amanda is selling her Surrey home for £5million after giving the luxurious property a showbiz makeover.

It was revealed by MailOnline that the radio host is hoping to make a £1.5million profit having splashed out £3.5m on the five-bedroom home seven years ago.

The detached home boasts its own bar, huge 30ft by 27ft living room, stylish kitchen diner and a hot tub, where Amanda has posed for several bikini pictures she's posted on her Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNFVj_0fiFRxPv00
Striking a pose! Amanda stood out from the crowd in her bold skintight outfit, which hugged her lithe figure

A source said: 'Amanda loves her family home and is really proud of the work she's done on it.

'She's had a real hand in the makeover and has enjoyed seeing her ideas come to life.

'It will be a sad day when she moves out but Amanda can take comfort in the number of memories she's created there.'

Amanda lives in the property with record producer husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

After buying the home in 2015, herself and Chris described the mansion as their 'forever home' and Amanda admitted 'badgering' its former owner to sell it to them for years until they finally relented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhDj5_0fiFRxPv00
Glam! It was reported on Monday that Amanda has put her mansion on the market for £5million after giving the luxurious property a showbiz makeover 

