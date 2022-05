Federal prosecutors have asked the House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol to provide transcripts of witness interviews and depositions taken by committee members and staff, according to a New York Times report.A “person with knowledge of the matter” told the Times committee chairman Bennie Thompson has not reached any agreement with Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials regarding what, if any, documents will be provided.But the department has been in communication with the panel since 20 April, when Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and District of Columbia US Attorney...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO