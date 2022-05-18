ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood looking for residents interested in filling civil service commission vacancy

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpqIE_0fiFRPbL00

ELLWOOD CITY − There is currently a vacancy on the Ellwood City Civil Service Commission.

The civil service commission is a government agency that is constituted by legislation to regulate the employment and working conditions of civil servants, oversee hiring and promotions, and promote the values of the public service. They are used when hiring full-time employees like full-time police officers.

Any borough resident interested in serving on the commission is asked to submit a letter of interest to Borough Secretary Linda List, 525 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City, PA, 16117, by 4 p.m. June 2.

