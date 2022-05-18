ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Now is the time for bold investments in Asian Minnesotans

By ThaoMee Xiong
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The month of May is AANHPI Heritage Month — an opportunity to recognize the histories and cultural contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in our state. May also marks the final weeks of the legislative session, and this year state lawmakers have the chance to invest in the...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
MinnPost

Minnesota’s unemployment rate down to 2.2% in April

WCCO shares the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development report released Thursday morning showing unemployment ticked down to 2.2% in April, from 2.5% in March. The 2.2% figure is the lowest level recorded since that information began being collected in 1976. The state has gained jobs for seven months in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Allow me to introduce myself

While I’ve been a Washington correspondent for a number of newspapers and news outlets across the nation, writing for the readers of the MinnPost brings me new opportunities — and challenges. Minnesota is known for its populist politics, civic engagement and high ethical standards for politicians — standards...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Census overcount of Minnesota's population may have aided political win

Minnesota may have avoided losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census because of an overcounting of state residents. The once-a-decade headcount that is used to allocate political power and federal funding may have overcounted Minnesota's residents by 219,000 people, or 3.8% of the population, according to results released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau's study of its accuracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Not so vice: Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on growler sales while bill to legalize sports betting hits major hurdle

Vice went one for two at the Minnesota Legislature Thursday. A conference committee trying to reconcile differences between House and Senate versions of liquor law changes produced an agreement that included much of what craft brewers and distillers wanted. “For the first time in two years, the brewers of Minnesota are wearing a smile,” said Bob Galligan, the legislative director for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Business
MinnPost

Walz, Flanagan endorsed by DFLers for second term

It wasn’t dramatic. It wasn’t especially exciting. And Tim Walz and the Minnesota state DFL leadership seemed fine with that. The endorsement of the DFL governor for a second term by state convention delegates Friday night was expected; he was the only candidate put into nomination, after all. But compared to four years ago, when Walz lost a long and divisive endorsement to Erin Murphy, the the lack of drama seemed welcome.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Senate Needs To Get Onboard With Legal Cannabis

It's hard to believe that Minnesota's Senate can't get on board and pass legislation that is favored by almost 60% of Minnesotans. Why? Your guess is as good as mine. According to an article on NewsBreak yesterday, Minnesota Senate nixed any effort to consider the marijuana legalization bill on the Senate floor. If your remember, the bill to legalize adult use passed in the House of Representatives with a vote of 72 to 61 last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

For lasting change, continued investment in BIPOC businesses is needed

In moments of crisis, when daily life is upended, we can see more clearly the perils of the status quo and the promises of a better future. Over the past two years, in the midst of the COVID pandemic and the wake of the George Floyd uprising, Minnesotans across ethnicity, income, and geography made clear commitments to make our state a more just and equitable place – and our economy more inclusive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Education and health begin at birth: Our children cannot wait, nor can we

Minnesota has an enviable problem – how to spend a $9.25 billion fortune, the latest and greatest in a decade-long series of state budget surpluses. While the governor, a Democratic House and a Republican Senate dicker and bicker over what to do with that windfall, 80 percent of preschool children living in poverty have yet to become even a footnote in state education spending.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Legislature#Racism#Aanhpi Heritage Month#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Caal#Hmong American#Asian Minnesotans
stljewishlight.org

Minnesota GOP apologizes for Soros puppetmaster video

(JTA) — The Minnesota Republican Party apologized for screening a video that depicted liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros as a puppet master controlling two Jewish Democrats, saying that those responsible were not aware that the imagery had antisemitic connotations. “We understand that the use of imagery depicting Mr. Soros...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
visitsaintpaul.com

GANGSTERS, BOOTLEGGERS, & FEDS

WANTED! You! To discover the seedy side of Prohibition Era St Paul!. In the 1930s St Paul was known as a “crooks haven”, a safe place for criminals to hide or reside under the knowing gaze of the city police force. During this 2-hour tour, your guide brings the past to life as you walk the same streets that made our capital city so attractive to gangsters and bank robbers, bootleggers and kidnappers. Hear how Saint Paul became a safe haven city, opening the door for many of America's most wanted criminals to hide out during prohibition and beyond. Discover how dirty cops, Prohibition, and the Great Depression combined to create a St Paul for sinners and see where many were eventually brought to justice. Visit sites where hideouts and speakeasies and gangsters mixed in with ordinary businesses and citizens Includes a drink in a former notorious gambling den and speakeasy AND popcorn from a St Paul institution that got its start during the gangster days. Guided by a character from Saint Paul’s past. Visit our website to book.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Will abortion dominate the 2022 Minnesota election?

Reports that the US Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that created a right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution has led to a flurry of commentary and speculation about that likely decision’s effect on the 2022 elections. A new survey, however, raises doubts that it will be a transformative issue.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
mprnews.org

The college decision and why fewer Minnesota students are enrolling

May is traditionally the month when many high school seniors make their final decisions about where they’ll go to college. But so much has changed with college: Admissions requirements have shifted, college enrollment has declined and more people are questioning the cost of college — especially if it involves years of repaying student loans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Widow, Jennifer Carnahan, Sued By His Family Over Unpaid Medical Debts

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Jennifer Carnahan, the wife of late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is being sued by his mother, sister and stepfather over claims of unpaid medical-related debts. According to court documents filed in Faribault County on Monday, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather – Kathleen and Robert Kreklau – and sister Tricia Lucas all claim that the congressman had borrowed money from them to pay for kidney cancer treatments in January at Envita Medical Centers, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The treatments were not covered by his insurance, and they say Hagedorn had been “told by the Mayo Clinic that it...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy