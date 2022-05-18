ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill West End woman over lost money and jewelry

By James Cullum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old Alexandria man was briefly arrested last month after allegedly threatening that he would shoot and kill a woman unless she returned cash and jewelry to his mother. The incident occurred on April 28 (Thursday), at...

