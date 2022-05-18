ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Harvest Bakery announces Bridgeport opening date

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A bakery that has seen success in Elkins has announced the opening date for its Bridgeport location.

Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe announced on its Facebook page that it will open in Bridgeport’s Market Place Plaza on June 3. The bakery received its first delivery on Tuesday in preparation for the opening. “Looking forward to baking fresh bread and goodies daily for the Bridgeport Area,” said the post.

Market Place Plaza is filling up quickly with new businesses, including Stone Tower Brews and Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market , both of which have opened in the past year.

12 News took a Restaurant Road Trip to the Elkins location of Great Harvest last summer and enjoyed fresh baked bread, brownies, muffins, teacakes, scones, pepperoni rolls and sandwiches.

The Bridgeport location of Great Harvest is also hiring. A Facebook post from over the weekend says, “ Calling all high school students Need a part time job? We still have a few part-time positions available, with flexible hours!” For information on openings, you can message their Facebook page . Postings on the page say that positions start at $11 per hour.

