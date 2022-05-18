Granger Smith set to perform at the NWW Fair

Gorgeous chalet home, with stunning mountain views on a fantastic lot in beautiful Bellingham. This home has been updated top to bottom with a new ductless heating pump, new windows, new bath, luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, three huge trex decks, exterior paint, all new insulation, energy upgrades and more. The perfect entertaining home, with multi level decks, tall ceilings and an open layout. The lower level has its own entrance, bath, laundry, full deck and would make an incredible mother-in-law suite or primary suite. Outside you have a detached garage/shop, cedar siding, terrace gardening space, a large area to play or soak in your hot tub and take in the fantastic views. Don't miss out on this beautiful home and property.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO