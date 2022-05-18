Granger Smith set to perform at the NWW Fair

In 1984 I had the privilege of editing a 75th Anniversary history of Anacortes Lutheran Church. I found this photo in my “archives,” and I have come to believe it is the confirmation class of 1928. If so, pictured here are Pastor Hjermstad, Harold Berentson, Laurene Johnson (Rhodes), Eldora Prawitz (Peterson), Willard Rockom, Harold Trulson, Melvin Prawitz, Leo Hemmingson, J. Raymond Reid, Roy Schmandt, Alta Jasperson, Dorothy Schillios (Anderson), Anna Olsen (Ballsmider), Ruth Haugland (Kleven), Harold Jacobson, Marian Elvebak (Hilmo), Lillian Evebak (Miller), Carmen Jorgensen (Jacobson) and Edna Quesseth. I will continue my research.
