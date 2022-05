Maintaining poor posture can affect your health in a variety of ways. Your mom was right about poor posture. Remember how your mom admonished you to sit or stand up straight? How she told you that poor posture isn’t good for your health? She was right. “Many people do not realize that maintaining a good posture can ward off many other health issues we see in everyday life,” says Michael Urban, senior lecturer and director of the occupational therapy program at the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven. “Many of my cases I have seen for pain and even increased fatigue can be attributed to our daily posturing.”

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO