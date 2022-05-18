ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

“Insane parking ticket – A DELAY OF ALMOST 8 YEARS???”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust received a first notice by mail on 5/17/22 for a parking violation issued on 9/1/14 from Montgomery County. The notice is dated 5/5/22. The first sentence of the notice reads, “Please...

www.popville.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox5dc.com

More local business owners report money stolen from Truist accounts

BETHESDA, Md. (Fox 5 D.C) - Small business owners continue to come forward with claims they’ve had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from their Truist bank accounts. FOX 5 has spoken to owners of an Adams Morgan bar and restaurant who say they lost $230,000, a Prince William County jewelry maker who says she lost $25,000, and a Loudoun County contractor who says he’s out $116,000.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WBAL Radio

$50,000 reward offered for fertilizer prank culprit in Montgomery County

Police in Montgomery County are investigating a major case of vandalism with a pretty major reward offered to help catch the people responsible. Police said on April 21, someone put herbicide in a tanker truck that was used to fertilize fields. By the time they discovered what happened, they already spread what was in the truck over a thousand acres of corn, twice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Trucker Hauls Away $25,000 Lottery Prize

Per MDLottery: “I’ve been driving trucks for 50 years, and buying Lottery tickets for almost as long,” a 70-year-old Montgomery County man explained when he visited Lottery headquarters on Thursday. His prize, courtesy of a free Pick 5 ticket that accompanied a recent daily game purchase, is the biggest cash win of any kind that he’s known in his life.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
WUSA9

'Stop the Steal' allegations hit Loudoun electoral board

LEESBURG, Va. — It's been more than a year-and-a-half since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but election denial has now come to the political battleground of Loudoun County. On Thursday, about a half-dozen conservative activists showed up at the Loudoun County Electoral Board Thursday to raise...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Parking Violation
Daily Voice

$50K Reward Offered In Montgomery County Farm Vandal Investigation: Police

A Damascus farm owner is offering a massive $50,000 reward after his farm was vandalized and contaminated in April 2021, authorities say. A suspect was seen driving onto a storage area where they climbed on top of a tanker truck and contaminated liquid fertilizer with herbicide at the farm on Long Corner Road the night of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Montgomery County Officials say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

More stolen mail and smashed mailboxes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Mailboxes in Montgomery County are getting broken into in several neighborhoods and police say the problem is getting worse. Across Montgomery County, FOX 5 found several mailboxes that have been broken in to recently, including one that was tampered with right outside a post office. Thieves...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo DEP Provides Reason For Bright Green Creek in North Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection has explained the vibrant green color of a creek located behind Commonwealth Drive in North Bethesda (in the area of Old Georgetown Rd and Nicholson Ln). Photos below by Instagram user @rachelwulfe. “Our office has been working with the nearby Fallswood Condos on...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the fountain and the National Zoo, obviously

This rental is located at 3000 Connecticut Avenue NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,748 / 580ft2 – Gorgeous 580sqft. Apartment! Wonderful deal! (The National Zoo) Community Location: 3000 Connecticut Avenue, NW – Washington, DC 20008. Rental Information: $1748/Month | Efficiency Bedroom 1 Bath | 580sqft. Leasing Options: 12-Month.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
popville.com

“Metro on schedule to restore 7000-series railcars in late summer”

“This week, Metro installed the first automated inspection system to test wheelsets of the 7000-series railcars in real-time. The schedule to restore the fleet to passenger service later this summer remains on time. . With the first installation now complete, engineers will begin configuration, testing, and commissioning of the system. Last...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Wells Fargo Bank Branch was Robbed Yesterday

The Wells Fargo Bank branch in the Bay Forest Shopping Center in Annapolis was robbed yesterday afternoon. Annapolis Police confirm the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. after a teller was handed a note demanding money from a suspect. It’s not known how much money the suspect got away with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. looks into a change in uniform for its police

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the Maryland county is considering a new look for its police officers. In the past, Montgomery County police officers wore khaki uniforms. Currently, they wear black. “There’s a pretty broad consensus that the uniforms are intimidating,” Elrich said during his weekly briefing with reporters...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing Gaithersburg Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Sixth District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old Gaithersburg man. Conrad Knight was last seen on Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. on the 8800 block of Beavercreek Lane in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Leesburg driver clocked at nearly 100 mph over speed limit

A Virginia driver is in hot water for treating a Loudoun County road like it’s the autobahn, Leesburg police said. Luke Jones, 21, of Leesburg, was clocked driving at 133 mph — in a 45-mph zone — on May 11, according to police. Leesburg police said a...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy