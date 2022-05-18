ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 4 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Pearland, Texas

Restaurant Review
 2 days ago

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIKcr_0fiFNmWe00
Unsplash

4. Country Place Cafe

This is one of the best cafés in the city, especially for those who always want to have a full meal with tea or coffee. Other than tasty fried chicken, they have many other dishes like cheese, chorizo, eggs, chilaquiles salsa and served with green salsa. Not a lot of cafes serve fried chicken so this really sets country place cafe apart from the rest.

3. Magnolia Cajun Comfort

For the lovers of Cajun comfort and classic food, this place is heaven on earth. When it comes to the building of the restaurant and seating system, this restaurant is not only one of the best in Pearland but also in entire Texas. Here, you can enjoy your meal with outdoor seating.

2. Slim Chickens

On Broadway Street, you can find this bricked restaurant that is one of the most casual and cozy place to have fried chicken in the city. This restaurant is not only famous in Pearland but also in many other cities in Texas.

1. The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro

In the Pearland Fitness Center, you can get this amazing southern cuisine provider eatery. It is quite funny that they are serving fast food near the fitness center. This restaurant has different open and close times on different days of the week. Moreover, it is always closed on Mondays. But feel free to stop in for a bite after a rewarding workout. It will be well worth the extra calories.

