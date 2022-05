MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A Southern Illinois community is shaken after a 20-year-old was killed in a car crash on Saturday while serving as a groomsman in a wedding. Chance Karnes was riding in a Ford Bronco on Illinois Route 3 south of Red Bud, Illinois around 5:15 p.m. He was riding with the newlyweds and other members of the wedding party when a Chevy truck hit them at the intersection of Old Route 3. Everyone in the Bronco was injured but expected to recover except Karnes, who was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

RED BUD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO