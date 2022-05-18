ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Scalpers are selling Depp v. Heard court access on ‘black market’

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
 3 days ago

They haven’t Heard enough.

Fans desperate for access into the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are locked in a heated defamation trial have been forking over thousands for a coveted seat. But now, they’re even buying from scalpers on the “black market,” according to TMZ , turning the orderly waiting game into a free for all.

Court officials have limited numbers of wristbands to hand out – 100 for the main courtroom and an additional 100 to 150 for the overflow room – yet many fans don’t make the cut. TMZ reported that people have engaged in screaming matches if others cut them in line and there’s even a “black market” for wristbands, where people are offering cash to buy a front-row seat.

Many of the fans, according to TMZ, are rabid supporters of 58-year-old Depp, who also has hordes of fans on social media siding with him and railing on Heard , 36.

Since the beginning of the trial, fans have camped out and lined up outside the courthouse in the hopes of witnessing the proceedings in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15b8Jo_0fiFIthy00
Fans of Johnny Depp line up outside the courthouse to watch the trial against Amber Heard.
EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5xYM_0fiFIthy00
Some fans began fighting over wristbands, according to TMZ.
Cliff Owen/CNP for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0valUT_0fiFIthy00
Depp’s fans line up as early as the night before to secure a seat inside the courtroom.
Ron Sachs/CNP for NY Post

People began lining up at 10 p.m. Sunday ahead of Monday’s 9 a.m. start time, the day Heard took the witness stand for a second time .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rGrl_0fiFIthy00
Fans spent $30K to get into the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

But fans may have pushed their luck a little too far, prompting the sheriff to post a sign that read: “Effective immediately the line for the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case spectators are not permitted to loiter or camp out on the judicial complex before 1 a.m.”

When the trial first began, fans would begin a single file line as early as 1 a.m. to secure a prime spot. Some even spent thousands of dollars in airfare and other expenses, traveling from around the country and world just to see Depp in person.

Ivan De Booer, a 59-year-old super-fan of Depp’s, said she used a year’s worth of paid vacation time to come from Los Angeles to the trial to support Depp, even spending upwards of $30,000 on expenses as of last week.

“I took my whole year’s vacation so I could be here for Johnny,” she told People. “I’m the same age as Johnny. I’m single, so I do what I want to, basically.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cD9N8_0fiFIthy00
Fans traveled from around the country and even the world to see the trial in person.
Ron Sachs/CNP for NY Post

Despite spending all that money and time off, she has “no regrets,” saying she’d “regret it more” if she wasn’t there.

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation, claiming her Washington Post op-ed labeling herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” alluded to him. He’s asking for $50 million, due to the damage to his reputation and career. Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

