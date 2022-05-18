ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Bradberry lands with Eagles after Giants release

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

This one is going to sting a bit, Giants fans.

The Eagles have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with former Giants cornerback James Bradberry, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Bradberry was released by the Giants this month after the team failed to find a trade partner leading up to April’s 2022 NFL Draft. Though new general manager Joe Schoen had sung Bradberry’s praises , the Pro Bowler carried a $21.9 million salary-cap charge for 2022.

James Bradberry has landed with the Eagles following his release from the Giants
AP
Bradberry (#24) breaks up a pass during a Giants-Eagles game in December 2021
Robert Sabo/NY POST

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Bradberry began his NFL career with the Panthers before joining the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal.

