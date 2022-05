About two years after the opening of the Hannibal Bridge over the Missouri River in 1869, the first building for the commission was 24 feet square, one and a half stories high and barely more than shelter from the elements. Its location was 12th and State Line, in what was then known as West Kansas. By 1872, the roof had been raised to make way for offices for the Livestock Commission. In 1873, the building was doubled in size to accommodate the growing stock trade in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO