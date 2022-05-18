ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Big signing day at Sherman High School

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Big signing day out at Sherman High School Tuesday...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Senior Prank At North Texas HS Results Cancellation Of Classes

A senior prank sanctioned by administrators at Frisco Memorial High School quickly devolved into chaos resulting in cancellations of classes, thousands of dollars in damage and possible arrests. Frisco ISD officials said that Frisco Memorial High School was unable to hold classes last week Thursday and Friday due to air...
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Scholarship fund honors victim of 1930 Sherman lynching

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Members of Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman are giving students from Grayson County the first ever George Hughes Memorial Scholarship. "It's a story that's very important to our community and not taught in schools," said Pastor Frank Drenner. "Many people who live in Grayson County don't know that story and the impact it had."
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Sherman, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Sherman, TX
CBS DFW

Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident. A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.  Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.  The damage is estimated in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Williams
KTEN.com

Campaign continues to keep VA hospital in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are taking additional steps to keep the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center from leaving town. Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton and Fannin County Judge Randy Moore have written a letter to state representatives and to Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, asking that the VA maintain its hospital facilities in Bonham.
BONHAM, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

The meaning behind coins left on a veteran's headstone

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Memorial Day is just a week away. Many will pay respects to those who fought for our country. If you head to any cemetery and find a veteran’s headstone, you may wonder why someone left change on top. Each coin actually has a distinct meaning.
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Austin College#East Central University#Highschoolsports#Sherman High School#Kten
fox4news.com

Police believe body found in Dallas is missing Irving man

IRVING, Texas - A Silver Alert has been canceled out of Irving after a body was found in Dallas Sunday that police believe is missing man Sabino Hernandez. The 69-year-old had been missing since Friday, when he was last seen in the 2200 block of Riverview Drive. Authorities found a...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult victim, lying near the front gate of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Father of Dallas toddler attacked by coyote reveals how son is doing

UPDATED: A coyote has been shot dead and will be tested for rabies after a Dallas toddler in Lake Highlands was attacked on Tuesday, officials said late Wednesday. Marlo Clingman, a Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman, confirmed the shooting, saying that it was killed by another agency. Original story: As a...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy