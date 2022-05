The Respiratory Therapy Program at Monroe County Community College will host the final one-hour long RT career information session next week before the application deadline for the Fall 2022 cohort in June. The information sessions will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022. at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. via Zoom by logging in to https://zoom.us/j/8199188087 or call in to (312) 626-6799 or (646) 876-9923. No password or preregistration is necessary. The deadline for application for the Fall 2022 cohort for the MCCC RT program is June 30, 2022.

MONROE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO