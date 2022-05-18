Oliver Tree’s show in Saint Petersburg, FL – pre-sale password

Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO