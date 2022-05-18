ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Oliver Tree’s show in Saint Petersburg, FL – pre-sale password

 3 days ago

The latest Oliver Tree presale password is now available to our VIP members. This official Oliver Tree presale is for the 2022 tour and grants instant access to Oliver Tree tickets for a...

27 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

The Head And The Heart w/Jade Bird (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Sarah Reeves w/Clark Beckham (The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing Co., Ybor City) Streetcar Live: Whale Feral (Centennial Park, Ybor City) Saturday, May 21. Front Line Assembly w/Rein (Orpheum, Ybor City) Kane Brown w/Walker Hayes/RaeLynn (Amalie Arena, Tampa) Lil...
Top 5 Weekend Events May 20-22

Spring for the Arts this Friday, May 20th 6-9pm at NOVA 535 in St. Petersburg. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the multifaceted event returns with live music, dance and theater performances! Tickets ($125) are still available through Eventbrite. Click here to learn more. 2- Rosé by...
Entertainment
City
Local
Florida Entertainment
O’Bistro Adds Pierogi Bar St Pete to Name, Menu

Fans of O’Bistro can rest easy. Despite rumors of closing, the restaurant at 6661 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg will still serve Mediterranean and American fare, but it’s added Pierogi Bar to the mix. Pierogi Bar, a Ukrainian restaurant specializing in, well, pierogis is owned by Daryna Voloshyn...
New seafood market in St. Pete, Sunda New Asian comes to Tampa, and more local foodie news

Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.
Hello Sweetness is the next great dessert spot in the city of Tampa

Calling all dessert lovers in the city of Tampa! Hello Sweetness, a brand new bakeshop, is setting roots in the city of Tampa. This delicious debut will take place at 10018 Cross Creek Boulevard – with a soft launch set for Sunday, May 21. Hello Sweetness will specialize in sweet crepes and waffles, and will offer a huge array of gelato. Photos tease additions like banana Nutella crepes, and raspberry caramel waffles.
Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach. Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook. Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark. “This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos […]
Clearwater selects Ruth Eckerd Hall to oversee future amphitheater

Despite a selection committee favoring the OVG360 and Vinik Sports Group to manage the new Clearwater amphitheater, the city ultimately selected Ruth Eckerd Hall. On Thursday, the city council voted 3 to 2 to start negotiations with Ruth Eckerd Hall, which has deep roots in the community as it runs the city-owned entertainment venue, and the Capitol Theater across town.
Things to do in South Pinellas: May 19-23

Off the Wall Art The Catherine Hickman Theater will display the works of Gulfport artists through May 31. Art for the Off the Wall exhibit comes from the artists at the Gulfport Senior Center’s Thursday art classes. The exhibit is mainly composed of landscape paintings, including watercolor, acrylic and oil. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. Mon.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us.
A grave situation: Part 4

ST. PETERSBURG — A trip through the diverse Midtown area of St. Petersburg might give an outsider the wrong impression about the cemeteries where families laid early Black settlers to rest. Some neighborhoods in this area – including Childs Park, Cromwell Heights, Fruitland Heights, Lake Maggiore Shore and Thirteenth Street Heights – have churches that primarily serve Black worshipers with well-kept cemeteries on their grounds.

